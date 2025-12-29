Command Sgt. Maj. Brandsasse Lays a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald L. Brandsasse with the 340th Military Police Battalion, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as one of his last honors before retiring after 42 years of service, Arlington, Va., Dec. 11, 2025. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, is a monument honoring unidentified U.S. service members from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War, serving as a symbol for all lost Soldiers. It is continuously guarded at all times by elite soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Old Guard.” (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)