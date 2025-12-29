Another shot of the living quarters, highlighting the exterior and landscaping all constructed by the Office In Charge of Construction (OICC).
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9464617
|VIRIN:
|123125-N-YH612-1010
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Living Quarters Lanscaping [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.