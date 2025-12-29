During on-going construction by the Office In Charge of Construction (OICC), walls and columns are being installed with the usage of rebar.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9464601
|VIRIN:
|123125-N-YH612-1006
|Resolution:
|1280x605
|Size:
|167.9 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation of Walls and Columns [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.