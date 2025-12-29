(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill 6th Operations Support Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill 6th Operations Support Squadron Photo

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. The 6th OSS is responsible for providing airfield operations management, air traffic control, weather services, intelligence support, combat tactics development and training, mission development and managing aircrew training support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell)
    Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9464047
    VIRIN: 251212-F-SI502-1054
    Resolution: 4988x3319
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill 6th Operations Support Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill 6th Operations Support Squadron Photo
    MacDill 6th Operations Support Squadron Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    6th Operations Support Squadron
    6th OSS
    6th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery