MacDill 6th Operations Support Squadron Photo

Airmen assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. The 6th OSS is responsible for providing airfield operations management, air traffic control, weather services, intelligence support, combat tactics development and training, mission development and managing aircrew training support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell)

