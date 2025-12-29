Date Taken: 12.22.2025 Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:21 Photo ID: 9463743 VIRIN: 251222-D-KJ634-1467 Resolution: 601x384 Size: 31.97 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New Software Signals Shift in the Future of Hydraulic Modeling [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.