U.S. Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christian King stands watch in the sonar control room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 29, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9463739
|VIRIN:
|251229-N-HE318-1087
|Resolution:
|2225x3115
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands watch in sonar control room [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.