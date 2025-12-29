(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57 Sailor takes inventory in ship HAZMAT storeroom [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57 Sailor takes inventory in ship HAZMAT storeroom

    ARABIAN GULF

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Aaron Wright takes inventory in the hazardous material (HAZMAT) storage locker of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 29, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:29
    Photo ID: 9463731
    VIRIN: 251229-N-HE318-1008
    Resolution: 3115x2225
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57 Sailor takes inventory in ship HAZMAT storeroom [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

