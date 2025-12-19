USS Tripoli visits White Beach Naval Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) moored onboard Navy Pier on White Beach Naval Facility, October 24, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)