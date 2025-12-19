USS Tripoli visits White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) moors to Navy Pier on White Beach Naval Facility, October 24, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
