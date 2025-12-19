(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli visits White Beach Naval Facility [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Tripoli visits White Beach Naval Facility

    URUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
    America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) moors to Navy Pier on White Beach Naval Facility, October 24, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 01:04
    Photo ID: 9463389
    VIRIN: 251024-N-DN657-1194
    Resolution: 8164x5520
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: URUMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli visits White Beach Naval Facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tripoli
    port visit
    CFAO
    Okinawa
    Japan
    LHA

