    CASI enhances Team Andersen understanding of strategic competitor: China

    CASI enhances Team Andersen understanding of strategic competitor: China

    YIGO, GUAM

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    Dr. Steven Smith, director of Warfighter Engagement at the China Aerospace Studies Institute, speaks during the People’s Liberation Army Fundamentals course June 23-26, 2025, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The course was led by instructors for CASI, part of Air University, who routinely host the event around the country at the requests of organizations who want to increase their members' understanding of the military capabilities of China as a strategic competitor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 00:37
    Photo ID: 9463340
    VIRIN: 250626-F-RF692-1147
    Resolution: 3918x2296
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASI enhances Team Andersen understanding of strategic competitor: China [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    China
    Peoples Liberation Army
    Strategic
    Air University
    China Aerospace Studies Institute
    Fundamentals course

