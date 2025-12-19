CASI enhances Team Andersen understanding of strategic competitor: China

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Steven Smith, director of Warfighter Engagement at the China Aerospace Studies Institute, left, and Dr. Kevin Pollpeter, director of Research for CASI, speaks to a Team Andersen member during the People’s Liberation Army Fundamentals course June 23-26, 2025, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The course was led by instructors for CASI, part of Air University, who routinely host the event around the country at the requests of organizations who want to increase their members' understanding of the military capabilities of China as a strategic competitor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manasseh Demissie)