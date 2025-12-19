(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    9th ESB Bulk Fuel Company Conducts PT Event [Image 13 of 15]

    9th ESB Bulk Fuel Company Conducts PT Event

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Kahai, a bulk fuel specialist with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, gives a safety brief during a physical training event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. Bulk Fuel Company conducted this PT session to build comradery and boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    VIRIN: 251216-M-CX474-1168
