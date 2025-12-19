9th ESB Bulk Fuel Company Conducts PT Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, compete in a tug-of-war during a physical training event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. Bulk Fuel Company conducted this PT session to build comradery and boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)