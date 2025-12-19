(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C7F visits the UN Memorial Cemetery [Image 4 of 5]

    C7F visits the UN Memorial Cemetery

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy senior leaders render honors as the ceremonial guard raises the United Nations flag at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The 7th Fleet Staff and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) crew are in Busan for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 18:52
    Photo ID: 9463241
    VIRIN: 250926-N-WM182-1071
    Resolution: 3454x4836
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

