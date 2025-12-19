C7F visits the UN Memorial Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Commander Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon pays her respects to servicemembers interred at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The 7th Fleet Staff and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) crew are in Busan for a scheduled port visit, strengthening the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)