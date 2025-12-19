(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Police Qualify on M4 at Titan Warrior 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    Military Police Qualify on M4 at Titan Warrior 2025

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Military Police qualify on the M4 service rifle during individual weapons qualification, Camp Shelby, Miss., July 21, 2025. The qualification involves shooting at various targets at different distances and from different firing positions and is an annual requirement. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 9463156
    VIRIN: 250721-A-PP104-2045
    Resolution: 8099x5402
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Qualify on M4 at Titan Warrior 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Shelby
    M4 Range
    Individual Weapons Qualification
    Titan Warrior
    Military Police

