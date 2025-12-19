Military Police Qualify on M4 at Titan Warrior 2025

U.S. Army Military Police qualify on the M4 service rifle during individual weapons qualification, Camp Shelby, Miss., July 21, 2025. The qualification involves shooting at various targets at different distances and from different firing positions and is an annual requirement. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
