    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Dry Suit Familiarization for Arctic Operation [Image 19 of 20]

    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Dry Suit Familiarization for Arctic Operation

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    NAVFAC EXWC divers conduct dry suit familiarization in preparation for Operation Ice Camp (OIC) 2026, at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025. Previously known as Ice Exercise (ICEX), ICE CAMP is a Navy mission in the Arctic Ocean that establishes a temporary camp on floating sea ice. It is designed to complete arctic warfare strategic and operational objectives as identified by Department of War, the Department of the Navy, and Submarine Force directives. During the upcoming ICE CAMP, the highly trained NAVFAC EXWC divers will operate in challenging conditions to recover torpedoes in the frigid waters, as part of this biennial operation hosted by Commander, Submarine Forces (COMSUBFOR) and the Arctic Submarine Laboratory. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9463148
    VIRIN: 251203-N-BN624-1190
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by CPO Lisa Ferdinando

