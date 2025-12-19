NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Dry Suit Familiarization for Arctic Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVFAC EXWC divers conduct dry suit familiarization in preparation for Operation Ice Camp (OIC) 2026, at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025. Previously known as Ice Exercise (ICEX), ICE CAMP is a Navy mission in the Arctic Ocean that establishes a temporary camp on floating sea ice. It is designed to complete arctic warfare strategic and operational objectives as identified by Department of War, the Department of the Navy, and Submarine Force directives. During the upcoming ICE CAMP, the highly trained NAVFAC EXWC divers will operate in challenging conditions to recover torpedoes in the frigid waters, as part of this biennial operation hosted by Commander, Submarine Forces (COMSUBFOR) and the Arctic Submarine Laboratory. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)