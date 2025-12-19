(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruit Training Command Adopt-A-Sailor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    251225-N-GU344-1145 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 25, 2025) Recruits participate in the Adopt-Sailor program for Christmas onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC). Local organizations hosted more than 1,000 recruits from ten divisions off-base to celebrate the holiday. Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:11
    Photo ID: 9462969
    VIRIN: 251225-N-GU344-1145
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 299.13 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Adopt-A-Sailor, by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit training command
    Christmas
    Great Lakes
    Adopt a Sailor
    boot camp
    RTC

