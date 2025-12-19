Recruit Training Command Adopt-A-Sailor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251225-N-GU344-1145 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 25, 2025) Recruits participate in the Adopt-Sailor program for Christmas onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC). Local organizations hosted more than 1,000 recruits from ten divisions off-base to celebrate the holiday. Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)