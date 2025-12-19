RTC and Community Partners Strengthen Holiday Tradition Through Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor Program Your browser does not support the audio element.

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Community spirit shone brightly this Christmas as more than 1,000 Navy recruits were welcomed by local organizations participating in Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) annual Adopt-A-Sailor program on Dec. 25, 2025.



The long-standing program offers recruits in the late stages of boot camp a rare opportunity to spend a holiday off-base, surrounded by encouragement, goodwill, and the support of neighboring civic groups during one of the most challenging periods of their training.



“Our Adopt-A-Sailor Program is a great opportunity for Sailors to connect with local community organizations, break bread, and take a moment to reflect on why we serve,” said Capt. Ken Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command. “Our warrior ethos or our ‘why’ is something we often talk about and reflect on. Sometimes it so simply starts with acts of compassion like these, that motivate us to serve our fellow Americans and protect our way of life – our home.”



Ten organizations partnered with RTC this year, each creating a welcoming, festive environment where recruits could share a holiday meal, enjoy conversation, relax away from the demands of training, and connect with community members eager to show appreciation for their service.



For many recruits, the day provided a meaningful pause from routine—offering comfort, connection, and reminders of home during their first holiday season in uniform.



“During this season of giving, we are honored by our community’s support of our Sailors,” Froberg added. “I want to especially say thank you to coordinators and all the volunteers working tirelessly behind the scenes to make this day special for so many. Your selfless service is a role model to us all, and the greatness we are capable of, when we work together.”



Several community hosts prepared for months, coordinating volunteers, gathering donations, planning meals, and organizing activities to ensure recruits felt welcomed and supported throughout the day.



“This program has a special place in my heart,” said Lita Lindsay, a coordinator with First Corinthian Church, who has supported Adopt-A-Sailor for more than 15 years. “The holidays are about family and togetherness, and we want these Sailors to feel that—even when they’re far from home. Knowing we can give them a family away from home means everything to us.”



For many volunteers, the experience is deeply personal—often shaped by their own time in uniform or supporting loved ones who served.



“I remember being away from home during the holidays and how much a warm meal and friendly place would have meant,” said Bradford Urban of American Legion Marrs-Meyer Post 991. “One of the best moments for us is seeing their faces when we hand them a phone so they can call home. It’s a simple thing, but it means the world.”



The partnership between RTC and its surrounding communities remains vital as more than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. While recruits spend roughly nine weeks mastering warfighting fundamentals—including firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small-arms marksmanship—they also rely on the support and encouragement of the broader Navy family.



This year’s participating organizations include: American Legion Marrs-Meyer Post 991; American Legion Post 615; Whiting Elks Lodge 1273; First Corinthian Church; Christian Liberty Academy; Hazel Crest American Legion Post 398; McHenry Masonic Lodge 158; The Point Church; Polish American Legion; and First Baptist Church of Hammond.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc