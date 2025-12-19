NSGL Award Ceremony

GREAT LAKES, Illinois (December 29, 2025) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Matthew Conlon receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Capt. Stephen M. Yargosz during an award ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)
