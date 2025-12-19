(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSGL Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    NSGL Award Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Illinois (December 29, 2025) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Matthew Conlon receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Capt. Stephen M. Yargosz during an award ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 12:35
    VIRIN: 251229-N-YX844-1020
    Resolution: 3992x2661
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSGL Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Frocking
    Great Lakes
    Award
    US Navy

