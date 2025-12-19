Date Taken: 12.29.2025 Date Posted: 12.29.2025 12:35 Photo ID: 9462719 VIRIN: 251229-N-YX844-1012 Resolution: 4378x2919 Size: 2.62 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NSGL Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.