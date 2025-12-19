ATIRCM System (2 Multi-Band Lasers, 2 IR Jam Heads, and 2 Jam Head Control Units)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9462482
|VIRIN:
|251229-O-BN542-1912
|Resolution:
|868x489
|Size:
|75.92 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATIRCM System (2 Multi-Band Lasers, 2 IR Jam Heads, and 2 Jam Head Control Units) [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.