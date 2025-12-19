Date Taken: 12.29.2025 Date Posted: 12.29.2025 10:26 Photo ID: 9462482 VIRIN: 251229-O-BN542-1912 Resolution: 868x489 Size: 75.92 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ATIRCM System (2 Multi-Band Lasers, 2 IR Jam Heads, and 2 Jam Head Control Units) [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.