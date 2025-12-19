Date Taken: 12.29.2025 Date Posted: 12.29.2025 10:26 Photo ID: 9462478 VIRIN: 251229-O-BN542-4918 Resolution: 702x272 Size: 40.71 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CIRCM System (2 Pointer Trackers, 2 Lasers and 1 System Processing Unit) [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.