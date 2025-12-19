(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIRCM System (2 Pointer Trackers, 2 Lasers and 1 System Processing Unit)

    CIRCM System (2 Pointer Trackers, 2 Lasers and 1 System Processing Unit)

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Brian Cooper 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    CIRCM System (2 Pointer Trackers, 2 Lasers and 1 System Processing Unit)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 10:26
    Photo ID: 9462478
    VIRIN: 251229-O-BN542-4918
    Resolution: 702x272
    Size: 40.71 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIRCM System (2 Pointer Trackers, 2 Lasers and 1 System Processing Unit), by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS)
    CIRCM System (2 Pointer Trackers, 2 Lasers and 1 System Processing Unit)
    Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS)
    ATIRCM System (2 Multi-Band Lasers, 2 IR Jam Heads, and 2 Jam Head Control Units)
    Modernized Radar Warning Receiver (MRWR) E(V2)

    PM ASE
    CIRCM System

