DES Sharpshooters Face Off in Arsenal's Top Shot Showdown

Officer Joseph Rushing was presented a certificate for winning the Top Shot Competition by Law Enforcement and Security Chief Martin Johnson. Other officers who competed were Lance Lawhon, Gerald Kennedy, and David Racicot.
|02.14.2011
|12.29.2025 10:07
|9462474
|110214-A-JA874-9864
|1410x1242
|872.52 KB
|PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, US
|5
|0
