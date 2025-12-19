(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DES Sharpshooters Face Off in Arsenal's Top Shot Showdown [Image 3 of 3]

    DES Sharpshooters Face Off in Arsenal's Top Shot Showdown

    PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2011

    Photo by Hugh Morgan 

    Pine Bluff Arsenal

    Officer Joseph Rushing was presented a certificate for winning the Top Shot Competition by Law Enforcement and Security Chief Martin Johnson. Other officers who competed were Lance Lawhon, Gerald Kennedy, and David Racicot.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2011
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9462474
    VIRIN: 110214-A-JA874-9864
    Resolution: 1410x1242
    Size: 872.52 KB
    Location: PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DES Sharpshooters Face Off in Arsenal's Top Shot Showdown [Image 3 of 3], by Hugh Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

