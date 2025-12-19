(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DES Sharpshooters Face Off in Arsenal's Top Shot Showdown

    DES Sharpshooters Face Off in Arsenal's Top Shot Showdown

    PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Rachel Selby 

    Pine Bluff Arsenal

    Top photo and bottom photo, top shooters from each shift in Pine Bluff Arsenal’s Directorate of Emergency Services - Law Enforcement and Security, compete during different scenarios during a Top Shot Competition July 9. The competition was held at the Rifle Range near Yellow Lake on the installation.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9462473
    VIRIN: 250709-A-JA874-4059
    Resolution: 4500x2081
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DES Sharpshooters Face Off in Arsenal's Top Shot Showdown [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Selby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

