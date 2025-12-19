NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer Visits ROICC Northern Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) is briefed by Assistant Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Lt. Armando Florez, Dec. 18, 2025, on U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program, the Army’s largest housing investment program that will provide 478 units for soldiers when completed. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability.