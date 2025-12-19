(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer Visits ROICC Northern Italy [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer Visits ROICC Northern Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) is briefed by Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Northern Italy, Cmdr. Russell Torgesen and Senior Construction Manager, Eric Howard, Dec. 18, 2025, on U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program, the Army’s largest housing investment program that will provide 478 units for soldiers when completed. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 02:46
    Photo ID: 9462164
    VIRIN: 251218-N-N2115-1004
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 924.01 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer Visits ROICC Northern Italy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer Visits ROICC Northern Italy
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer Visits ROICC Northern Italy
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer Visits ROICC Northern Italy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Systems Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Seabees
    Engineering
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery