CFAS Commander's Holiday Reception 2025

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Saiki City Mayor Mitsuyuki Segwa pose for a photo during the CFAS Commander’s Holiday Reception at Fiddler’s Green Housing in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2025. The installation commander hosts the reception each year to celebrate the winter holiday with our host nation partners and counterparts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)