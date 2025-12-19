(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Commander's Holiday Reception 2025 [Image 3 of 6]

    CFAS Commander's Holiday Reception 2025

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) gives welcoming remarks to guests during the CFAS Commander’s Holiday Reception at Fiddler’s Green Housing in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2025. The installation commander hosts the reception each year to celebrate the winter holiday with our host nation partners and counterparts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9461763
    VIRIN: 251221-N-VD231-1051
    Resolution: 4896x3497
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Commander's Holiday Reception 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS

