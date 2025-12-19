(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARC Best Squad Competition Day Land Navigation Course [Image 8 of 16]

    USARC Best Squad Competition Day Land Navigation Course

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors, maneuver through a land navigation course during the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Best Squad Competition, Fort McCoy, Wis., May 10, 2025. Soldiers from around the nation gather to compete in the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

