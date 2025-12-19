U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors, maneuver through a land navigation course during the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Best Squad Competition, Fort McCoy, Wis., May 10, 2025. Soldiers from around the nation gather to compete in the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 22:53
|Photo ID:
|9461396
|VIRIN:
|250510-A-PP104-2009
|Resolution:
|7034x4692
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARC Best Squad Competition Day Land Navigation Course [Image 16 of 16], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.