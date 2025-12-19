Washington Nationals Host First Base HIIT at Nationals Park

U.S. military service members participate in the Washington Nationals Base HIIT event hosted at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. Base HIIT is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout utilizing the Nationals Park field, warning track, bullpens and stadium steps. The workout is specifically designed for military service members, and it includes 9 stations of 5-minute workouts, including push-ups, stair running, agilities, shuttle run, shadow boxing, medicine ball exercises and core strength work. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 22:53
|Photo ID:
|9461391
|VIRIN:
|250417-A-PP104-1187
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|17.07 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
