    Washington Nationals Host First Base HIIT at Nationals Park [Image 48 of 48]

    Washington Nationals Host First Base HIIT at Nationals Park

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. military service members participate in the Washington Nationals Base HIIT event hosted at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. Base HIIT is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout utilizing the Nationals Park field, warning track, bullpens and stadium steps. The workout is specifically designed for military service members, and it includes 9 stations of 5-minute workouts, including push-ups, stair running, agilities, shuttle run, shadow boxing, medicine ball exercises and core strength work. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 22:53
    Photo ID: 9461391
    VIRIN: 250417-A-PP104-1187
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 17.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Washington Nationals Host First Base HIIT at Nationals Park [Image 48 of 48], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nationals
    HIIT
    Fitness
    Workout
    U.S. military

