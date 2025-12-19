Washington Nationals Host First Base HIIT at Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military service members participate in the Washington Nationals Base HIIT event hosted at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. Base HIIT is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout utilizing the Nationals Park field, warning track, bullpens and stadium steps. The workout is specifically designed for military service members, and it includes 9 stations of 5-minute workouts, including push-ups, stair running, agilities, shuttle run, shadow boxing, medicine ball exercises and core strength work. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)