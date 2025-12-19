USS Tripoli Returns To Homeport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Caleb Goodman conducts an operational test on flight deck equipment aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s return to homeport in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Aiko-Douglas)