    USS Tripoli Returns To Homeport [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    Lt. j.g. Cody Johnston talks on a sound-powered telephone aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s return to homeport in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Aiko-Douglas)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 19:26
    VIRIN: 251222-N-XP477-1033
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Returns To Homeport [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMPHIB
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy
    7th Fleet

