    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division at JPMRC 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    11th Airborne Division at JPMRC 2025

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 11th Airborne Division, provide security for a airdrop during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center’s 25-02 training exercise, Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The training provided approximately ten thousand joint and multinational service members with vital Arctic operational experience and cold weather tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 08:24
    Photo ID: 9460896
    VIRIN: 250123-A-PP104-1199
    Resolution: 7480x4989
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division at JPMRC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JPMRC
    Military Police
    MP
    Arctic
    Alaska

