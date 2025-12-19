11th Airborne Division at JPMRC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 11th Airborne Division, provide security for a airdrop during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center’s 25-02 training exercise, Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The training provided approximately ten thousand joint and multinational service members with vital Arctic operational experience and cold weather tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)