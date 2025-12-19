NCTF-RH particpates in Community Representation Initiative meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) leadership answers questions from community members at the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) meeting in Honolulu, Dec.16, 2025. At the meeting, NCTF-RH leadership shared information about ongoing Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning and environmental remediation efforts with members of the CRI, the community, and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)