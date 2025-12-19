(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCTF-RH particpates in Community Representation Initiative meeting [Image 1 of 5]

    NCTF-RH particpates in Community Representation Initiative meeting

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) leadership meets with community members at the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) meeting in Honolulu, Dec.16, 2025. At the event, NCTF-RH leadership shared information about ongoing Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning and environmental remediation efforts with members of the CRI, the community, and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 9460871
    VIRIN: 251216-N-MK588-1036
    Resolution: 2276x409
    Size: 311.27 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH particpates in Community Representation Initiative meeting [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCTF-RH, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill, water quality, Hawaii, fuel

