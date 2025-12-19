(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025 [Image 13 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025

    DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, secure an artillery position during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center’s 25-02 training exercise, Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The training provided approximately ten thousand joint and multinational service members with vital Arctic operational experience and cold weather tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9460723
    VIRIN: 250126-A-PP104-2037
    Resolution: 6937x4627
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025 [Image 23 of 23], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025
    377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PFAR
    JPMRC
    Artillery
    MP
    Arctic
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery