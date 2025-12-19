377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment at JPMRC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, secure an artillery position during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center’s 25-02 training exercise, Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The training provided approximately ten thousand joint and multinational service members with vital Arctic operational experience and cold weather tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)