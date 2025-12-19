USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, launches from the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) during flight operations while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 20, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
