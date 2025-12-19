(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HBL 26 [Image 4 of 8]

    HBL 26

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Pearl, the beloved furry pup of Lorrie Chadd, soaks up some attention from Soldiers during a brief respite from paintball activities. Chadd serves as Fort Gordon's BOSS (Better Opportunities for Single Service Members) advisor and DFMWR recreation specialist.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025
    Photo ID: 9460454
    VIRIN: 251223-A-IO061-8720
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HBL 26 [Image 8 of 8], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Time and a place: Soldier-trainees relax, enjoy holidays

