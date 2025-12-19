(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    A Fort Gordon Soldier raises his hand signaling he has been hit and is making his way off the course during a paintball battle among Soldiers on Holiday Block Leave Dec. 23, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9460453
    VIRIN: 251223-A-IO061-8658
    Resolution: 3000x4025
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, HBL 26 [Image 8 of 8], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Time and a place: Soldier-trainees relax, enjoy holidays

    Fort Gordon
    Cyber Center of Excellence
    holiday block leave
    paintball
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

