POTUS recognizes Guardians on Christmas for Advancing Space Operations in CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks via video call with Guardians from the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, delivering a holiday greeting and thanks within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2025. The 42nd EWCD supports Space Forces Central by operating at an elevated tempo to integrate new systems, monitor space activity, and maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)