U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks via video call with Guardians from the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, delivering a holiday greeting and thanks within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2025. The 42nd EWCD supports Space Forces Central by operating at an elevated tempo to integrate new systems, monitor space activity, and maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9460325
|VIRIN:
|251225-F-AO111-1038
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POTUS recognizes Guardians on Christmas for Advancing Space Operations in CENTCOM [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.