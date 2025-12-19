POTUS recognizes Guardians on Christmas for Advancing Space Operations in CENTCOM

U.S. President Donald J. Trump recognizes Guardians from the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, during a virtual meeting on Christmas Day within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2025. The detachment was recognized for its consistent performance and operational impact earned recognition for advancing national space objectives in support of Space Forces Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9460324
|VIRIN:
|251225-F-AO111-1032
|Resolution:
|5947x3957
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
