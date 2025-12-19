(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    POTUS recognizes Guardians on Christmas for Advancing Space Operations in CENTCOM [Image 2 of 3]

    POTUS recognizes Guardians on Christmas for Advancing Space Operations in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. President Donald J. Trump recognizes Guardians from the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, during a virtual meeting on Christmas Day within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2025. The detachment was recognized for its consistent performance and operational impact earned recognition for advancing national space objectives in support of Space Forces Central. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    This work, POTUS recognizes Guardians on Christmas for Advancing Space Operations in CENTCOM [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

