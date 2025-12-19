(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Great Lakes Sailors Carol at Recruit Training Command [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Band Great Lakes Sailors Carol at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Novoa 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    251217-N-XH712-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (December 17, 2025) Sailors from Navy Band Great Lakes had a wonderful time spreading holiday cheer at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only bootcamp, is the foundry where recruits are forged into Sailors.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 16:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Sailors Carol at Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

